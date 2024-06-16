Singapore says dredger that hit tanker reported sudden loss of control, oil spill cleanup ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore authorities say a dredger boat reported a sudden loss in engine and steering control before it hit a cargo tanker last week, causing the oil spill that has blackened part of the city-island’s southern shores. The Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima struck the Singaporean fuel supply ship Marine Honor on Friday. It ruptured one of the cargo tanks on the Marine Honor, which leaked low-sulfur oil into the sea. The leak has been contained, but tides have washed the spilled oil further along the shore including to the popular resort island of Sentosa. Singapore authorities said the Vox Maxima’s crew was assisting the ongoing investigations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.