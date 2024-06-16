What to know about Trump’s outreach with Arab Americans led by his daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump’s allies hope to seize on dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden among Arab American voters. A Lebanese businessman whose son married Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump two years ago is using face-to-face meetings to push those voters toward the former Republican president. Businessman Massad Boulos describes his effort as a personal one, not tied to the Trump campaign. He’s working closely with an Arab Americans for Trump group that has set up operations in Michigan and Arizona. But there’s skepticism among some in the Arab American community about whether Boulos can shape potential decisions by Trump. Many remain offended by Trump’s first-term immigration ban from several majority Muslim countries.

