What to stream this week: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ chops, PBS hits the disco and Kevin Hart chats

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include an album from R&B-pop artist Kehlani, Kevin Hart’s interview show “Hart to Hart” returns for a fourth season on Peacock and Jack Black lends his voice to “Kung Fu Panda 4.” The documentary “Bread & Roses” looks at how three Afghan women’s lives were impacted after Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021, while PBS gets its groove on with a three-part documentary series titled “Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution.” There’s also the debut of “Echoes,” a sequel series to “Orphan Black,” and Paul Mescal starring in “Aftersun” over at Netflix.

