An ammunition blast in a Czech military area kills 1 service member, injures 8 other people
PRAGUE (AP) — An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic has killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian. The Defense Ministry says the accident took place Monday in Libava, east of Prague, as ammunition technicians were being trained. It says the injured were transported to hospitals in the city of Olomouc. Military police are investigating the cause of the explosion.