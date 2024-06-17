Army lieutenant colonel says Lewiston shooter had ‘low threat’ profile upon leaving hospital

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lieutenant colonel with the Army Reserves says a reservist who committed the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history had a low threat profile when he left a psychiatric hospital prior to the killings. Lt. Col. Ryan Vazquez testified Monday in front of a state commission investigating the Lewiston shootings to answer questions about what Army officials knew about shooter Robert Card prior to the Oct. 25 shootings. Card had a history of mental illness and killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar and grill in a mass shooting that shook Maine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.