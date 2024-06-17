Democrat-controlled Vermont Legislature attempts to override Republican governor’s vetoes

The Democrat-controlled Vermont legislature has returned to the Statehouse to try to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes. Lawmakers will take up his rejection of bills cracking down on companies’ use of online personal data and creating a drug overdose prevention center in the state’s largest city. The House and Senate are also expected to take up the governor’s vetoes of bills on property taxes, restricting a type of pesticide that’s toxic to bees and requiring state utilities to source all renewable energy by 2035. Scott vetoed eight bills this session, saying last month that he’ll take heat when he believes he’s making the right choice for the everyday Vermonter.

