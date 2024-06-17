Dutch candidate Cabinet ministers are questioned by official working to build coalition government

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Candidate Cabinet ministers in the Netherlands’ incoming far-right-led government are undergoing questioning to establish their suitability for office, as the monthslong process of forming a new administration nears its end. Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom won elections in November and has been working since then to cobble together a four-party coalition to govern for the next four-year parliamentary term. The only party with experience in a national government is the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, formerly led by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte will remain caretaker prime minister until the new administration is sworn in. He is widely expected to become the next NATO chief after he leaves Dutch politics.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.