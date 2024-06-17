Greece denies new report of brutality to migrants, including claim dozens were left to die at sea
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has denied a new report that accused its coast guard of brutally preventing migrants from reaching Greek shores, which also alleged that the practice had resulted in dozens of deaths. A BBC report claimed it had been ascertained that 43 migrants drowned — including nine who were thrown into the water — in 15 incidents off Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea islands in 2020-2023. It cited interviews with eyewitnesses, following reports from media, charities and the Turkish coast guard. Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Monday that there was no evidence to support the allegations, but added that they would be investigated.