Harris meets with former Israeli hostage who described being sexually assaulted in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has met with an Israeli lawyer who has publicly described being sexually assaulted while held hostage in Gaza. Harris said Monday that the story left her fearing more such accounts “will only increase as more hostages are released.” The vice presient hosted an event highlighting efforts to reduce conflict-related sexual violence around the world and said she’d spoken with Amit Soussana, who was abducted from her home when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Soussana detailed for The New York Times being sexually assaulted while held in Gaza, before she was released, along with a group of other hostages during a November ceasefire.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

