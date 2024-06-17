Kansas lawmakers to debate whether wooing the Chiefs with new stadium is worth the cost

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs to their state argue that helping the Super Bowl champions build a new stadium could bring Kansas millions in income taxes from players and coaches that are currently going to Missouri. A debate over the merits of a new stadium emerged ahead of a special session of the Kansas Legislature set to convene Tuesday. Lawmakers expect to consider a plan to authorize state bonds to help the Chiefs and professional baseball’s Kansas City Royals finance new stadiums in Kansas. Professional athletes pay income taxes not only in their home states but also other states where they play.

