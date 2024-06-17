Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren’t, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work? Navigating social media as a parent — not to mention a child — is not easy. Using social media platforms is still the default for most American teenagers. But parents — and even some teens themselves — are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of social media use on young people. So how can parents help kids stay safe? There is no magic bullet, but experts recommend, above all, open communication.