Mexico’s incoming president says surveys show support for controversial judicial reforms

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a move reminiscent of her political mentor, incoming Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has displayed a series of surveys commissioned by her political party that she says show a wide majority approve of controversial judicial changes. Sheinbaum said Monday that the public opinion surveys were conducted over the weekend. The reforms proposed by outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador include 20 constitutional changes, including making all judges run for election. López Obrador similarly used public surveys to bolster his agenda — like ending a $13 billion airport project at Mexico City. Critics have questioned the use of the public surveys, calling them more of a public relations ploy to help build momentum to pass legislation.

