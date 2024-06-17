More than 100 South Dakota primary ballots shouldn’t have been rejected, elections official says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota elections official says more than 100 absentee ballots cast in the state’s June 4 primary in one of South Dakota’s least conservative counties should not have been rejected after being challenged by the leader of a group that has raised doubts about the state’s voting system. Rachel Soulek, who heads the South Dakota Secretary of State Office’s elections division, says state election law doesn’t allow what was being challenged by the conservative group SD Canvassing. The group’s president challenged absentee ballots in two Minnehaha County precincts, alleging voter registration forms were either incomplete or listed addresses that weren’t where voters actually lived. One precinct board denied her challenge but the other rejected 132 of 164 challenged ballots.

