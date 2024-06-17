New Jersey power broker is charged with racketeering in waterfront redevelopment case
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has charged Democratic power broker George Norcross with racketeering and other crimes in connection with government issued tax credits. An indictment was unsealed Monday and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced the charges at a news conference in Trenton. Norcross, a former Democratic National Committee member and one-time head of the Camden County Democratic Party, has been an influential figure in state politics. The indictment alleges that Norcross and others got property rights along the Camden waterfront and collected millions of dollars in state-backed tax credits. Five others also face charges.