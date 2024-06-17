Police temporarily detain 8 after clash between Serbia and England fans ahead of weekend match

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Police say eight people were temporarily detained following a brawl between Serbia and England fans in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the two countries’ opening European Championship match. Authorities said the incident on Sunday was over quickly and that they were satisfied overall with the security operation surrounding the match, which was classified as high risk by police over concerns about potential fan violence. A senior police official said Monday that seven Serbia supporters and one England fan were detained after the brawl and missed the match. He said one fan went to a hospital with a head injury, but discharged himself to watch the game. Officials were not aware of anyone else being hurt.

