Reclusive Taliban leader warns Afghans against earning money or gaining ‘worldly honor’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban leader has warned Afghans against earning money or gaining worldly honor, at a time when the country is in the grip of humanitarian crises and is isolated on the global stage. Hibatullah Akhundzada gave his warning in an Eid sermon Monday at a mosque in southern Kandahar province. He said Afghans were created to worship Allah and not to earn money or gain worldly honor. He said the Taliban’s Islamic system was God’s system and Afghans should stand by it. The Taliban have used their interpretation of Islamic law to impose sweeping restrictions on women and girls.

