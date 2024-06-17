Rescuers find more victims after a landslide in Ecuador, rising the death toll to 8

RIO VERDE, Ecuador (AP) — Rescue teams and some inhabitants are searching the mud for more victims of a landslide in central Ecuador that killed at least eight people. Heavy rains over the weekend drenched several provinces of Ecuador, but the community of Baños was one of the most affected when a hill partially collapsed Sunday and swept over some houses and vehicles. Authorities said Monday that besides the eight confirmed deaths, 11 others are missing and 22 are injured. Two other people died in two different provinces because of the rains, according to the authorities.

