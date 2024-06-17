Shortage of public defenders in Maine allowed release of man who caused fiery standoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say Maine’s shortage of public defenders allowed a man with a violent criminal history to be released on bail days before he went to his former girlfriend’s home where a man was killed, two houses burned to the ground and a standoff with police ensued. The standoff ended early Saturday with the assailant, identified as Leein Hinkley, being fatally shot by police. District Attorney Neil McLean Jr. says the judge cited delays in finding a court-appointed attorney for removing a probation hold and lowering bail to $1,500. Maine Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill calls the lack of public defenders a constitutional crisis.

