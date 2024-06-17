That cool Tony Awards moment when Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys? Turns out it wasn’t live

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s electrifying reunion with Alicia Keys on what appeared to be a live duet of “Empire State of Mind” at the Tony Awards was actually pre-taped, a show official who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press. The appearance of the rapper in support of Keys’ musical “Hell’s Kitchen” led to a boost of excitement inside the arena but it now appears it was a piece of Hollywood trickery, undercutting the Broadway community’s full-throated embrace of live singing and dancing. Roc Nation, White Cherry Entertainment and a senior publicist for the telecast also did not return requests for comment.

