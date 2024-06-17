US, Cyprus embark on strategic dialogue that officials say demonstrates closest-ever ties

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus-U.S. relations have reached their highest level yet after the two countries embarked on a strategic dialogue on key issues including defense, security, energy, crisis management and the fight against terrorism, officials say. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the development as a “powerful evidence of the strengthening, deepening (and) broadening of the relationship between our countries acting together in so many areas.” His Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, called the dialogue a hallmark for the east Mediterranean island nation’s closest-ever ties with the U.S. in a tumultuous region where Cyprus can be relied on as a credible partner. “The message is very simple. Cyprus is part of the solution. Cyprus is part of the answer,” Kombos said.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.