15-year-old girl shot to death hours before her middle school graduation, authorities say

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl hours before she was scheduled to attend her middle school graduation in Massachusetts. Not guilty pleas were entered in court Tuesday for Trevor Bady, who was arraigned on charges of murder, armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other charges. His court-appointed lawyer declined to comment on the case after the hearing. The family of Ahliana Dickey, of Lowell, looked for her after she failed to attend her June 14 graduation. She was later found at home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Middlesex County Attorney Marian Ryan said Bady was the girl’s boyfriend.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.