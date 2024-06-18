China and Malaysia are due to ink economic pacts as visiting Premier Li meets with Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to talk with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with the two countries due to ink new cooperation pacts on digital economy and green development as they mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. Li is on the last leg of a trip that took him earlier to New Zealand and Australia. Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hassan has said territorial claims in the South China Sea were likely to be on the agenda of the talks Wednesday. The two countries are due to renew an economic cooperation pact and Li will visit the construction of a China-backed rail project.

