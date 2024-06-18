Estonia convicts a university professor from Russia of spying for Moscow

A university professor has been jailed in Estonia after being found guilty of spying for Russia. Viacheslav Morozov, a Russian citizen, taught at the Baltic country’s most prestigious university. He was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for collecting information about Estonia’s defense and security policy and the people and infrastructure related to it. The Baltic nation that borders Russia has recently seen a rise in sabotage, electronic warfare and spying — all blamed on Moscow. Morozov was arrested in January and accused of being involved in intelligence activities that undermined Estonia’s security.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.