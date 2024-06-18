Federal Trade Commission refers complaint about TikTok’s adherence to child privacy law to the DOJ

The Federal Trade Commission has referred a complaint against TikTok and its Beijing-based parent company to the Department of Justice. The FTC said in a statement on Tuesday that it investigated the two companies and “uncovered reason to believe” TikTok and ByteDance are “violating or are about to violate” the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. That’s a federal law which requires kid-oriented apps and websites to get parental consent before collecting personal information of children under 13. A TikTok spokesperson says the company has been working with the FTC for more than a year to address its concerns and “strongly” disagrees with the agency’s allegations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.