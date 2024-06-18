Fisker files for bankruptcy protection, the second electric vehicle maker to do so in the past year

Electric vehicle maker Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second electric startup to do so in the last year as even industry leaders struggle to lure more buyers beyond the early adapters of the technology. Its operating subsidiary, Fisker Group Inc., said in its filing that its estimated assets were between $500 million and $1 billion. It estimated liabilities are between $100 million and $500 million. Fisker said late Monday that it’s in advanced talks with financial stakeholders about debtor-in-possession financing and selling its assets.

