For the endangered Nashville crayfish, its rebound is both good and bad news
By TRAVIS LOLLER and KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering removing the Nashville crayfish from the endangered species list, but some biologists argue it still needs protection because its range is so limited. The little crustacean makes its home mainly in the urbanized area around its namesake city and has been harmed by all the development surrounding it. A now-healthy and robust population stemming from changes to stormwater regulations is adding to the pressure to remove it. But some biologists argue that its small range makes it especially vulnerable.