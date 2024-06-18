Google to invest another $2.3 billion into Ohio data centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google will invest an additional $2.3 billion to support three data center campuses in central Ohio. The tech giant made the announcement Tuesday. It has centers in New Albany and Lancaster and one under construction in Columbus to help power its services around the world. The latest investment is in addition to the $4.4 billion that Google has spent in central Ohio since 2019. The company hasn’t disclosed how the investments will be made or how they will be divvied up among the center operations. Data centers have proliferated across the U.S. and become a welcome revenue source for local governments. They also require a large amount of electricity and high-voltage transmission lines.

