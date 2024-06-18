Jury deliberates in state case against man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California state trial is wrapping up for the conspiracy theorist charged with breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in 2022. Defendant David DePape’s former partner, a well-known pro-nudity activist in the Bay Area, was banned from the court’s public gallery Tuesday. The judge says he barred Gypsy Taub because she was trying to tamper with the jury. On Monday and Tuesday, she handed out information outside the San Francisco courtroom about a conspiracy theories website she runs. Taub has two children with DePape. He is charged with attempting to sway a witness, false imprisonment, residential burglary, threatening a family member of a public official and aggravated kidnapping. DePape was convicted in federal court last year.

