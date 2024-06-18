Missouri attorney general says not so fast on freeing woman jailed for 43 years in 1980 killing

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is seeking to put the brakes on releasing a woman from prison in a 1980 killing that her attorneys allege was committed by a now-discredited police officer. Bailey said his office intends to ask an appeals court to review Judge Ryan Horsman’s ruling last week that attorneys for Sandra Hemme had established evidence of actual innocence. Horsman wrote that Hemme, who has been imprisoned for 43 years, must be freed within 30 days unless prosecutors retry her. Hemme’s attorneys are seeking her immediate release, saying she poses no danger. But Bailey’s wrote that Hemme has made statements about enjoying violence and attacked a prison worker.

