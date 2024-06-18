Mom of transgender girl athlete says Florida’s investigation has destroyed her daughter’s life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida public school employee who faces firing because she allowed her transgender daughter to play girls high school volleyball is assailing those who outed her child. Jessica Norton said Tuesday that her daughter was thriving at Monarch High School before an anonymous tipster notified a Broward County school board member that the 16-year-old was playing on the girls varsity volleyball team in apparent violation of a state law that bars students who were born male from participating in girls sports. She said a subsequent investigation destroyed her daughter’s life. Norton could be fired from her job at Monarch because she allowed her daughter to play.

