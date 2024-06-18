Nvidia’s stock market value topped $3.3 trillion. How it became No. 1 in the S&P 500, by the numbers

Nvidia’s startling ascent in the stock market reached another milestone Tuesday as the chipmaker rose to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500. Investors now value the company at over $3.3 trillion. Nvidia has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier. Nvidia recently underwent a stock split that gave each of its investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own. The move was aimed at making the stock more affordable.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.