Nvidia’s stock market value topped $3.3 trillion. How it became No. 1 in the S&P 500, by the numbers

Published 3:01 PM

Associated Press

Nvidia’s startling ascent in the stock market reached another milestone Tuesday as the chipmaker rose to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500. Investors now value the company at over $3.3 trillion. Nvidia has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier. Nvidia recently underwent a stock split that gave each of its investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own. The move was aimed at making the stock more affordable.

Associated Press

