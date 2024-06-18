Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle has been charged with his wife’s death after she suffered cardiac arrest while he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic and died days later. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Brown was arrested Monday on a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence, which is a second-degree felony. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail and released on a $50,000 bond. Authorities say his wife, Hillary Brown, went into cardiac arrest in November while her husband was performing procedures on her at his clinic. She was taken to a hospital and died a week later.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.