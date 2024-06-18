Post Malone and Doja Cat to headline Global Citizen Festival to mobilize young people

NEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone and Doja Cat, two of pop music’s biggest stars, will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 28, as organizers focus on mobilizing young people to help address the world’s pressing problems. Global Citizen has long partnered with major artists – from Beyonce to Queen, Stevie Wonder to Ed Sheeran – to generate attention through its events that it can turn into audience actions that lobby political, corporate and philanthropic leaders to support its initiatives. The nonprofit says its events in the past decade have generated more than $14 billion toward eliminating extreme poverty.

