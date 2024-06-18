Treasury sanctions network connected to separatist Bosnian leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of people and firms that support the sanctioned president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part, Milorad Dodik, has been hit with new sanctions. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has designated two people and seven companies that provide revenue for Dodik and his family. Dodik, who has been calling for the separation of the Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia for over a decade, has faced British and U.S. sanctions for his policies but has had Russia’s support. There are widespread fears in the U.S. that Russia is trying to destabilize Bosnia and the rest of the region to shift at least some world attention from its war in Ukraine.

