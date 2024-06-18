US lawmakers meet with Dalai Lama in India’s Dharamshala, sparking anger from China

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation met with the Dalai Lama at his residence in India’s Dharamshala, sparking anger from China which views the exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism as a dangerous separatist. The high-level delegation arrived in the hillside town, which the Dalai Lama has made his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The meeting on Wednesday focused on a bill passed by the U.S. Congress recently, which aims to encourage dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Chinese officials with the hopes of finding a peaceful resolution between Tibet and Beijing.

By ASHWINI BHATIA and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

