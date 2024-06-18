Former federal official Johnson and ex-Trump aide Jack win Georgia GOP nominations for US House

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have settled two U.S. House nominations in runoffs. In the 2nd Congressional District, former U.S. Education Department official Wayne Johnson beat Chuck Hand, who was convicted for illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And in the 3rd District, former Donald Trump aide Brian Jack beat former state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan in a race for an open seat. Meanwhile Democrats chose retired Army general and rancher Shawn Harris as their candidate to challenge GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in November. The parties were also picking nominees in eight state legislative runoffs where no one won a majority in the May 21 primaries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.