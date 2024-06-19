5 family members of Malaysian man who attacked police station face terrorism charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The father of a Malaysian man who attacked a police station and killed two police officers last month has been charged with inciting terrorism. His Singaporean wife and three other children were also brought to court to face charges. Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, faces four charges including promoting terrorist acts for allegedly instilling the Islamic State group’s violent ideology in his family. His 21-year-old son, Radin Luqman, stormed a police station in southern Johor state near Singapore on May 17 with a machete. He killed two officers and wounded another before being shot dead. The incident sparked concerns of a wider security threat but government officials have said the man was believed to have acted on his own.

