A Missouri mayor says a fight over jobs is back on. Things to know about Kansas wooing the Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says an economic ‘border war’ between his state and Kansas has restarted. Mayor Quinton Lucas blames a plan approved by the Kansas Legislature that’s aimed at luring his city’s two major-league sports franchises from Missouri. It would allow Kansas to issue bonds to help pay for new stadiums for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Royals. In the past, the two states used subsidies to pull businesses across the border that runs through the Kansas City metropolitan area but their governors signed a truce in 2019. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said it doesn’t apply to professional sports.

