Police credit New Yorkers for suspect’s arrest in the rape of a 13-year-old girl

NEW YORK (AP) — Police officials say residents of a New York City community enabled the arrest of a 25-year-old Ecuadorian man in the rape of a 13-year-old girl, a crime that shocked the city. Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi was held without bail after a court appearance Wednesday after his arrest early Tuesday outside a deli in Corona, Queens. He was charged in the rape of the teenager last Thursday at Kissena Park in Queens after he allegedly used a knife to accost the girl and a 13-year-old boy. Police officials say community members detained Inga-Landi even though he fought them. A police official says Inga-landi confessed, saying he had a drug problem.

