Survivors of New Hampshire motorcycle crash that killed 7 urge a judge to keep trucker off the road
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
Relatives and friends of seven motorcyclists who died in a 2019 crash urged New Hampshire officials not to allow the trucker involved back on the state’s roads. A jury in 2022 found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide counts stemming from a collision in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. An administrative law judge for the Department of Safety in May said Zhukovskyy is subject to a state law that allows his license to be suspended for up to seven years. Relatives spoke at a hearing Wednesday and asked the judge for the longest suspension possible.