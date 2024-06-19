Wedding guests can add the gift of gab when ‘signing’ an audio guestbook

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a new twist on the guestbook at a wedding or other event. With audio guestbooks, you use old-fashioned phones to capture recorded messages for the bride and groom. Couples who have embraced them say guests had a ball returning to the phones again and again as their weddings unfolded. There are add-ons like the option of pressing messages into vinyl. Or some might have QR codes so people can use their own phones to leave a message. The cheapest audio service involves buying a toll-free call-in number so guests can record when they like on their own devices. The numbers come with online portals for bridal couples that are good for up to a year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.