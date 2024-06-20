2 people killed when police clash with locals protesting pork processing plant in Mexico

SAN ANTONIO LIMON, Mexico (AP) — Two people have been killed when locals protesting alleged water contamination by a pork processing plant clashed with police in the Mexican gulf coast state of Veracruz. Residents of the community of San Antonio Limon had been blocking a road demanding government action against the operation, which they said was responsible for polluting the aquifer and using too much water. State security forces arrived Thursday in the community, also known as Totalco, and protesters said police began beating them and opened fire.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.