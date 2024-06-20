Authorities in North Macedonia urge people to take care amid unusually high June temperatures

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia is suffering unusually high temperatures for June. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors when possible and avoid heavy labor in the hottest hours of the day. The heat exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several parts of the small, landlocked Balkan country Thursday. Authorities have imposed emergency measures through Sunday, after which the heat is expected to relent. These include ordering employers to keep pregnant women and people aged over 60 off work, and banning construction work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s also been a rise in calls to emergency services for heat-related health problems.

