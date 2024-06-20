Different versions of ‘home’ roost at the American Folk Art Museum

NEW YORK (AP) — What does “home” mean? Different things to all of us, of course. For some, it’s a place of love. For others, it’s fraught with trouble. For too many, it’s an elusive concept. A show at the American Folk Art Museum looks at how various artists have grappled with the concept of home. The show is called “Somewhere to Roost.” Its 60 pieces include paintings, collages, quilts, photographs and more. The exhibition’s title piece, by artist Thornton Dial Sr., is a collage of weathered wood, burlap, carpet and tin. At first glance, it’s a scramble of tossed-away scraps. But consider the title and you imagine something else: birds gathering the bits to make a nest.

