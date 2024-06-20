Explosion in Montenegro kills 2, seriously injures 3

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police say an explosion in central Montenegro’s historical capital, Cetnje, has killed two people and seriously injured three others. Police sealed off the area around the town’s sports hall. They launched an investigation to find the type and cause of the explosion. The state RTCG television said it was a bomb and suggested the blast was linked to the Balkan nation’s criminal gangs. The report said, “some of the victims recently got out of prison.” Montenegro is a small nation of about 620,000 people. It is a NATO member state and a candidate for European Union membership.

