Fossil fuel opponents score victory in a UK Supreme Court ruling on case near a London airport

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that planners reviewing well-drilling permits must consider the environmental impact from burning the oil that would be produced. The 3-2 ruling on Thursday in London was a victory for fossil fuel opponents. Sarah Finch had challenged a decision by Surrey County Council to allow additional oil wells at Horse Hill near London Gatwick Airport. The court agreed with Finch that the council had not gone far enough in only considering the greenhouse gas emissions from extracting the oil. Environmentalists cheered the victory. The oil company says it will submit a toned down plan for the field.

