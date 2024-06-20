Germany and Dutch-owned operator end talks on grid sale because of budget constraints

BERLIN (AP) — A state-owned Dutch company that is the biggest electricity grid operator in Germany says talks on selling its German business to the government in Berlin have been terminated due to the administration’s budget constraints. TenneT, one of four transmission network operators in Germany, announced plans for the talks in February 2023. The transmission lines are crucial for Germany’s plans to completely shift its power production from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2045 at the latest. TenneT said Thursday the German government has now informed the Netherlands that “it cannot deliver on the planned transaction due to budgetary challenges.”

