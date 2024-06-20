Here’s what you need to know about the lawsuit against the NFL by ‘Sunday Ticket’ subscribers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The way the NFL can distribute its package of out-of-market games could be decided in federal court as the result of a class-action lawsuit. Subscribers to the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package are claiming the league broke antitrust laws by selling its package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at what the lawsuit says was an inflated price. The subscribers also claim the league restricted competition by offering “Sunday Ticket” only on a satellite provider. The NFL maintains it has the right to sell “Sunday Ticket” under its antitrust exemption for broadcasting.

