Historic flooding in China’s Guangdong kills nine, warnings issued for other parts of country

BEIJING (AP) — Nine people have died and six are missing after downpours in recent days caused historic flooding in rural parts of Guangdong province in southern China, after the province saw heavy rains that destroyed homes and roads. The heaviest rains in Guangdong’s Meizhou city were from Sunday into Tuesday, toppling trees and collapsing homes. A road leading to Meixian district in Meizhou completely collapsed during the heavy rains. The Songyuan river, which winds through Meizhou, experienced its biggest recorded flood, according to CCTV. China’s forecasters issued a warning Friday for other provinces, which will see heavy thunderstorms and hail in the next 24 hours.

