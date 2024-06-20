Kindergarten student struck and killed by school bus while walking to school with his mother

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a kindergarten student has been struck and killed by a school bus on while walking to school with his mother in suburban New York. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the village of Mamaroneck in Westchester County. The boy and his mother were walking to Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School when they were hit by a yellow minibus. School district officials say the child was killed and the mother was taken to a hospital for treatment. They say counseling will be available at the school on Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.